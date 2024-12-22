Arsenal will have to wait for their latest striker target or pay a fortune now

Don’t let Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick on Wednesday night, in that 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, fool you — Arsenal can’t afford not to bolster their attack in January.

Our Gunners’ attack just hasn’t lived up to expectations, with no goals from open play in the last 4 league games highlighting why.

Arsenal need to bolster their attack in the winter transfer window. Although we’ve seen a number of attackers linked with them, it has now emerged that one of their top targets, Ademola Lookman, is unlikely to sign.

GiveMeSport recently claimed that Lookman is a player Arsenal have been tracking for a while. They’ve been keen to watch him play and are looking to add him to their ranks. His goal-scoring ability from last season—31 league games, 11 goals, 7 assists—and so far this season—13 league games, 11 goals, 7 assists—may have caught Arsenal’s attention, making them think he could be the missing piece for their attack.

Some have claimed that if this Arsenal team got another attacker as influential as Saka, they could be unstoppable. Lookman is a dynamic player with excellent ball manipulation. He relishes responsibility and is a complete ball-striker. With him at LW, opposition defenses would set up differently against Arsenal, no longer just focusing on Saka and Martin Ødegaard.

He would be a massive upgrade if he were to join in the winter.

However, according to The Athletic, if Arsenal are to sign the Atalanta striker in the winter, they will have to part with a fortune. Only an offer too good to refuse will convince the Italian side to let their star man go. Currently on top of Serie A and doing well in the Champions League, the Italian side are keen not to weaken themselves as they aim for glory.

That said, there’s hope for Arsenal or any other suitor in landing the ex-PL star next summer. The 27-year-old forward isn’t expected to renew his contract with Atalanta, and with 2 years left on his deal by next summer, he could be available for as little as £30 million.

Getting him for such a fee is a bargain Arsenal can’t ignore; they just have to position themselves well to sign him.

Surely next summer, if Arsenal can win the race for his signature, they’d be set for years. The 2024 CAF Player of the Year can play as a number 9, rotate with Saka on the right wing, and play on the left wing. Everything Arsenal are looking for in their attack will be fully present in him.

Peter Rix

