Arsenal will have to wait until the summer to sign their Serie A target

Arsenal is targeting Dusan Vlahovic as a striker who can help them solve their goal-scoring problems.

The Serbian is fast becoming one of the most potent strikers in the world and he would almost certainly leave Fiorentina in the winter transfer window or at the end of this season.

A move to London with Arsenal would be very beneficial to the Gunners, but a January transfer is very unlikely.

Calciomercato says Fiorentina wants him to remain with them for the rest of this season so he can help to secure a European spot.

In a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, the report also says the Florence club will not sell him to an Italian club, ruling out a move to Juventus who have been favourites.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic can solve Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems if he moves to London and this development might be a good thing for the Gunners.

In the summer, Arsenal can raise the funds needed to sign him easily, whereas if he becomes available in January, they might struggle to do that.

Now that Juve is out of the running for his signature, the Gunners have a realistic chance of signing him.

Mikel Arteta will hope his team can end this season inside the top four as that would make it easier to persuade him to join if he wants to play in the Champions League.

