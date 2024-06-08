Arsenal will have wait another year to secure top defensive target from Ajax

Arsenal might have to be patient and wait for a year before they can secure the signing of their preferred defensive target, Jorrel Hato.

Arsenal is apparently looking to strengthen its left side of defense in this transfer window, with the Ajax defensive prodigy as their primary target.

The Arsenal expert Charles Watts, via Caught Offside , admitted, “I still believe Jorrel Hato remains the top target, should Arsenal look to strengthen the left side of defence. The interest in Hato remains, despite him signing a new contract at Ajax, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they make an attempt to bring him in this summer.”

From those comments, some Gooners were eagerly anticipating the club initiating talks with Ajax regarding the talented young defender. However, the player himself has recently stated that he is not yet prepared to take the next step in his career. He’s mentioned that he’s still eager to improve his skills while at Ajax, at least for the next season, before potentially considering a move elsewhere.

“No, I’ll just play for Ajax next season,” Hato told AjaxLife . “I haven’t finished learning here yet. And I want to win prizes with Ajax. That was my dream when I came here.”

It’s definitely a big blow for Arsenal if Hato’s transfer stance turns out to be true, considering he was their top priority target. Given Hato’s unlikely arrival, I would be somewhat concerned about Jakub Kiwior’s potential departure.

If Hato had joined, he would have been a great choice for both left back and left central defence. However, now we might have to stick with Kiwior, who is capable of playing both positions and was definitely improving steadily last season.

