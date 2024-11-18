Arsenal will have zero representatives in the next African Cup of Nations

Arsenal will have no representatives at AFCON 2025 for the first time in a while.

The gooners will fondly remember Mohamed Elneny’s time at the club, one thing we will fondly remember as well especially in the latter stages of his Arsenal career will be the fact that he was at times the only African representing us at some the major international tournaments.

When Mo left, it meant that only Thomas Partey could represent the Gunners in major international tournaments. The next one coming up is the African cup of nations, Africa’s equivalent to the Euros or Copa America, where Africa’s elite countries battle it out on a biennial basis to see who will lay claim to the crown of being the best in Africa. The last edition saw Ivory Coast crowned champions of Africa when they came from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 in February of this year.

We had only one representatives in the last tournament (Elneny) due to Partey being injured, but we won’t have any for the next edition.

This is because Thomas Partey’s country, Ghana, have not qualified for next years edition, thereby ending all hopes of seeing Partey play. Ghana’s draw to Angola on Friday meant they’ll be entering into the final qualifying group game four points behind second placed Sudan and a whopping 10 points behind first placed Angola. This has ended any hopes of Arsenal sending a player to the AFCONs even though Partey might not stay with the Gunners beyond his contractor’s expiration.

This will be a minor blow but all our African Gooners would’ve all loved to have an Arsenal player vying for AFCON title!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

