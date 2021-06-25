Arsenal will hold Saliba talks before preseason

Arsenal will hold talks with William Saliba before preseason to determine the next course of action for the Frenchman.

Saliba has been unable to break into their first team since he moved from Saint Ettiene a year ago.

He did well at his last loan club, Nice, and he may expect Mikel Arteta to hand him first-team chances next season.

However, Sky Sports Transfer Centre via Inside Futbol claims that the Gunners are closing in on a move for Brighton’s Ben White and that would affect Arsenal’s plans for him.

With increasing competition, he might be snubbed by Mikel Arteta again next season and that could mean yet another loan deal for him.

The exact plan of action for him remains uncertain, but the report says the Gunners are open to anything.

He has three years left on his current deal with them and has done well in the French Ligue 1 every time he has played there.

Arsenal might decide to cash in on him for the right price this summer.

Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth said: “My information is that by the time pre-season re-starts, Saliba will have had talks with the Arsenal hierarchy to discuss whether it’s best to remain at the club next season, to go out on loan or to move permanently out of Arsenal.

“If White joins, there will be quite a lot of players in front of him so there will be discussions over how to best serve the player. He could move down the pecking order.