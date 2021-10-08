Arsenal will listen to offers for this midfielder in January

Arsenal is prepared to cash in on Mohamed Elneny, although that would mean forcing Ainsley Maitland-Niles to stay beyond the January transfer window.

The Sun reports that the Gunners are facing a minor midfield dilemma ahead of the new year.

They kept both Elneny and Maitland-Niles beyond the last transfer window but have offered them very little football in this campaign.

Both players had wanted out in the summer and now Arsenal could face renewed calls to let them leave again.

Elneny is likely to be out for a few weeks in January with the Egypt national team at the African Cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey will also represent Ghana in the competition.

However, the report says the Gunners could sell Elneny in the winter transfer window, meaning his absence would likely not affect them.

The Egyptian has an expiring deal and there is little appetite to continue their relationship from the part of the club and player.

Arsenal is now open to making a small fee from selling him before he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The Egyptian has spent time out of the Emirates on loan before and would want regular first-team football in the second half of the season.

However, he might also decide to remain at Arsenal and sign a pre-contract with another club ahead of a summer transfer instead.