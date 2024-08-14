Arsenal will loan out defender as long as a condition is met

Arsenal has been fielding interest in Jakub Kiwior for some time, and the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori is expected to make them more open to selling the Poland international.

Calafiori has been in fantastic form in Serie A and impressed the Gunners with his performance in his recent tournament with the national team.

Several clubs were interested in signing him, but Arsenal won the race for his signature. Now, Kiwior faces increased competition for game time at the Emirates.

Several top Serie A clubs have scouted Kiwior over the past few months, but Arsenal was initially reluctant to let him go.

They have now softened their stance, with a report from Mirror Football claiming that Mikel Arteta’s side will allow him to leave if a serious suitor emerges.

The report indicates that Arsenal will consider letting Kiwior leave on loan with an obligation to buy next summer, or on a permanent transfer.

However, the Gunners will not accept a loan offer without a serious possibility of a permanent move.

Kiwior is one of our reliable defenders, but our number of centre-backs might force us to sell some, and he could be sacrificed.

