Arsenal will make half what they made this season if they win FA Cup again

The finances of the footballing world have really been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and that will also affect the money teams make from winning competitions like the FA Cup.

Arsenal has arguably won the most money from competing in the competition because the Gunners have won the cup a record 14 times so far.

Their latest was earlier this month as they beat Chelsea thanks to two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners will hope to win the trophy again when next season comes around as Mikel Arteta continues rebuilding the team.

The winners of the new season’s FA Cup will make £1.8million instead of the £3.6m that Arsenal was paid when they won the last edition, according to Sun Sports.

The final prize money isn’t the only payment that has been affected as the payments for all levels in the competition has been reduced.

This will come as a big blow to the teams lower down the English football pyramid who need all the money that they can get from partaking in the competition.

Sun Sports writes: “Last year teams who won a game in the extra preliminary round were awarded £2,250 while the losers collected £750 – but those payments have been reduced to £1,125 and £325 respectively.

“Winning a fourth qualifying round tie to make the First Round proper had been worth £18,750 to a club, but next season that reward is slashed to just £9,375.

“That will be a hammer blow to clubs down the football pyramid who are operating hand to mouth in order to survive.

“League One and Two clubs will also see a dramatic reduction of prize money when they enter the competition, with a victory in the second round dropping in value from £54,000 to £34,000.”

This pandemic is going to continue to hurt clubs for a long time yet, especially the smaller clubs.