Arsenal will make their final decision on young Polish defender, Jakub Kiwior soon. The London club may not listen to offers in the range of € 30-35 million for the defender. The 23-year-old center-back has attracted interest from several major clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille, Sevilla, Villarreal, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, and Bologna.
The German side Bayer Leverkusen is one of the clubs closely monitoring Kiwior’s situation. Arsenal’s valuation is seen as reasonable by Leverkusen, and the Bundesliga outfit – set to compete in the Champions League – is looking to strengthen its defensive line by bringing in the Polish defender. The club is reportedly considering testing Arsenal’s stance with an offer of around €25 million.
Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille could also re-enter the race for Kiwior’s signature. The French club, under Roberto De Zerbi’s management, has secured Champions League qualification and aims to build an ambitious squad for next season. Marseille had previously attempted to sign Kiwior during the winter transfer window, but Mikel Arteta blocked the move. According to Just Arsenal sources the French club has got back in touch with Kiwior’s inner circle and is preparing to submit an opening bid soon.
Additionally, Arsenal legend Ian Wright also believes that the young Arsenal star can be an asset to the club after Mikel Arteta gave Kiwior opportunities in April and May, and the defender impressed the Spanish coach with his performances. As a result, Arteta will need to make a final decision regarding Kiwior’s future. Napoli, too, remains interested, with sporting director Giovanni Manna traveling to England to assess potential transfer targets—including Kiwior.
There obviously are upgrades around, but I think Kiwior is proving to be a solid back up to Gabriel and Saliba.
Any upgrade on Kiwior, would probably be a player who would want to start every game.
It seems Kiwior is content with his role as deputy (or I may be completely wrong about this). He seems good enough to rotate to give players a resqt, however we all know Arteta doesn’t like to rotate.
Not good enough. If we get 20 mil snap their hands off.
This kid could leave eggs on our face, he’s not at the top yet but definitely on the up.
But with the Boumeounth defender sporting a higher ceiling, equally at depth with both feet. just up Arsenal street, any game could play
Personally I would put Calafiori and Tomi as backup CB’s. The hope would be for them to get less injuries due to less running up and down the pitch. This would allow us to cash in on Kiwior while his stocks are high and replace him with Hato who can eventually become the starting left back. This allows MLS to slowly Intergrate into midfield over the coming seasons. Hato is the perfect LB for us because as well as inverting/very good defensively, he is quicker than Calafiori and can bomb down the wing like Ben White.