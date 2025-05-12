Arsenal will make their final decision on young Polish defender soon

Arsenal will make their final decision on young Polish defender, Jakub Kiwior soon. The London club may not listen to offers in the range of € 30-35 million for the defender. The 23-year-old center-back has attracted interest from several major clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille, Sevilla, Villarreal, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, and Bologna.

The German side Bayer Leverkusen is one of the clubs closely monitoring Kiwior’s situation. Arsenal’s valuation is seen as reasonable by Leverkusen, and the Bundesliga outfit – set to compete in the Champions League – is looking to strengthen its defensive line by bringing in the Polish defender. The club is reportedly considering testing Arsenal’s stance with an offer of around €25 million.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille could also re-enter the race for Kiwior’s signature. The French club, under Roberto De Zerbi’s management, has secured Champions League qualification and aims to build an ambitious squad for next season. Marseille had previously attempted to sign Kiwior during the winter transfer window, but Mikel Arteta blocked the move. According to Just Arsenal sources the French club has got back in touch with Kiwior’s inner circle and is preparing to submit an opening bid soon.

Additionally, Arsenal legend Ian Wright also believes that the young Arsenal star can be an asset to the club after Mikel Arteta gave Kiwior opportunities in April and May, and the defender impressed the Spanish coach with his performances. As a result, Arteta will need to make a final decision regarding Kiwior’s future. Napoli, too, remains interested, with sporting director Giovanni Manna traveling to England to assess potential transfer targets—including Kiwior.

Michelle M

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.