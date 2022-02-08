Arsenal will meet Italian club over loanee in the coming days

Lucas Torreira flopped while on loan at Atletico Madrid last season, even though they won La Liga.
His failure to be an influential figure at the Madrid side could have seen him return to Arsenal, where he is not wanted.
However, he moved on loan to Fiorentina before the end of the last summer transfer window.
That move has been a success so far and the Italian club is likely to sign him permanently.
They and Arsenal agreed to a fee in the region of 15m euros if he does well and they want to keep him.
La Repubblica via Labaro Viola is reporting that he has impressed enough to earn a permanent move.
The report claims both clubs will meet soon for the Italians to complete the transfer.
However, it adds that adding him to their squad permanently will depend on if the Serie A side qualifies for a European competition.
They are one of several clubs who can make at least the Conference League now.
They have lost Dusan Vlahovic, which will affect them for the rest of the season, but they can still make it to Europe.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is great that Torreira is redeeming himself at another club. It is a win-win situation for him and Arsenal.
His fine form in Florence means even if Fiorentina doesn’t sign him, he would have other suitors who will be interested in a move for him.
That means we are almost guaranteed to make some money from his sale at the end of this season.
When was the last time he kicked a ball in anger for Arsenal?
This is part of the problem at the club – allowing players like this to kick around, contributing to the successes of other teams whilst we pay or contribute towards his wages.
Its no wonder that Arsenal lose so much money – its just money being pissed down the drain.
This is just another example of how poorly run this club is..
This is a joke like, loan after loan after loan now down to a bare skeleton crew of a team, what happens from now now to the end of the season and OH BTW (INJURIES) occur OH and we have NO decent cover because there all sitting round Europe getting a sun tan on our own clubs say and kroenkes $ buck , I’ll be watching very close from where we were going just before December playing not bad to hmmmm then I’ll pick who I’ll be blaming …… ABSOLUTE FARCE