Arsenal will meet Lille’s asking price for attacking target

Arsenal has made Lille’s Jonathan David their priority signing ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Canadian has been one of Europe’s best strikers and he has continued to do well at the Ligue 1 side.

He helped them win the French league title last season and could potentially leave them at the end of this campaign.

The French club is a selling side and they are almost always willing to cash in on their best players.

Fichajes.net says they want 50m euros for his signature and will hold out for that fee from all his suitors.

It then adds that Arsenal will likely pay that much for him because the striker will solve an important problem for them.

By the summer, they might have lost Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the space of six months.

David may well be one of the strikers that move to the Emirates to replace them,

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been in top form even though Lille has struggled in this campaign.

At 22, he is one of the finest young strikers in the world now, and he will be a long-term performer for Arsenal.

The Gunners need to sign a striker that will serve them for years just as their new defenders and midfielders will.

It would be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature.

