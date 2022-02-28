Arsenal will miss out on Serie A midfielder after they failed to impress him

Franck Kessie could become a Barcelona player next season despite strong interest from Arsenal.

The Ivorian midfielder is at the end of his contract at AC Milan and he now looks likely to leave the Italian club.

Contract talks between the former Atalanta man and the Rossoneri have stalled so far, and he is now looking for a new home at the end of this season.

Arsenal would love to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad as the Spaniard continues his rebuild.

However, it seems they have missed their chance to persaude him to choose a move to the club.

Sport claims the midfielder has held talks with clubs in England, but none of them impressed him.

He is now close to sealing a free transfer to Barca, where he would compete under Xavi Hernandez.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kessie has been one of the recognisable midfielders in Europe in the last few seasons and it would be amazing to add him to our squad.

As a free transfer, we would save a lot of money from the move and he is probably better than the other midfielders we are scouting now.

However, we must offer him the best terms to win the race for his signature.