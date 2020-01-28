Arsenal will miss Shkodran Mustafi and he may still have a future at Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi has risen from being maligned to being missed.

The German has spent most of his time at the Emirates being criticised by most Arsenal fans and it really did look like his time at the Emirates was over at the start of the season.

Mustafi was the last in the pecking order of defenders when this season began, however, a combination of injury and poor form from the defenders ahead of him made him become an option again.

He has been error-prone as was shown against Chelsea but he redeemed himself in the second half and put in an excellent performance against Bournemouth last night. However, he picked up an injury on the hour and what a bad time it is for him to be injured.

His strength of character in the Chelsea game showed just how far he has come, formerly when Mustafi makes a mistake of that nature, he would allow that to affect his entire game.

Mikel Arteta also commended the defender for how he moved on from his error, on that evidence I think that Mustafi might have a future at the Emirates.

I like that Arteta has given everyone a clean slate and I believe that Mustafi will take his chance, should he return from this injury and remain steadfast and think we could be talking about giving him a new deal next season.

You have to remember that he was not full of mistakes at Valencia and you do not make it into the German national team if you are hopeless.

He has also taken on so much abuse, been told to find a new club and so on and at no time did he throw his toys out of the pram or down tools or turn on the fans.

Finally, while he has been error-prone he was the best defender for Arsenal in their final games of last season but for some reason took the full brunt of the fans anger. Now, the fans are singing his name and quite a few are admitting that he will be missed.