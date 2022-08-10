Arsenal will monitor Porto man this season after offer for him rejected

Arsenal signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto in this transfer window, but the young Portuguese midfielder isn’t the only Dragons player they have been interested in.

The Gunners were also keen to sign Pepe after the midfielder’s stunning season for them.

The Brazilian only joined Porto last year, but he has emerged as one of their best players in recent seasons and he is being targeted by some top clubs.

Arsenal was keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window. However, the midfielder stayed back in Porto when their 40m euros offer was rejected, according to a report on Sports Witness.

The Gunners did not return with a better offer, and they signed Vieira instead.

However, the report insists they still have an interest in him, and they will scout him for the rest of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe is an exciting player to watch, and Porto knows he is a top talent. That is why they rejected such a big offer for his signature.

However, we could return for him next summer if he performs very well in this campaign like he did in the last one.

Hopefully, he would not join another club before we reignite our interest in him.

