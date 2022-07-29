Arsenal will need £38m to land attacking target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo in this transfer window, and the Gunners have now been informed how much he will cost them.

The PSV attacker was in fine form last season as he scored 12 goals in 27 league game for them.

He scored 6 more goals in other competitions, and he is now a player that many clubs around Europe want to add to their squad.

A move for him would bring more goals to Arsenal as they now have a new frontman and abundance of attacking talents.

However, he will not move to the Emirates cheaply. A report on Standard Sport claims PSV values him at £38m, and they are confident that a suitor will pay them that amount to sign him.

This means Arsenal must splash the cash again if he is a player that they want on their team in this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo has done well on the books of PSV over the last few seasons, and he keeps getting better.

The attacker will bring even more goals to our team, but he might struggle to play often.

While squad depth is good, an unnecessarily big group doesn’t make sense and we need to avoid having one at the Emirates.