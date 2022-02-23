Arsenal will need £62.5m to sign highly rated Bundesliga star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Christopher Nkunku ahead of the summer transfer window.

The French midfielder has been in blistering form at RB Leipzig and Arsenal is looking to take him away from the club, according to Sun Sports.

The Gunners need attacking reinforcements and Mikel Arteta will be keen to add him to his group from next season.

However, he would not come cheap as many clubs want to sign him.

Leipzig would prefer to keep the midfielder in their squad, but they also know they might be powerless to stop him from moving.

They have now set an asking price for his signature, according to Sports Bild.

The report claims Leipzig has placed a valuation on several of their top players and they want £62.5m to sell Nkunku.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nkunku has 22 goals and 13 assists from 33 competitive matches this season and that is a stunning figure.

The midfielder is still just 24, which means he is not even at the peak of his career just yet.

If he moves to the Emirates at the end of this season, we would almost be guaranteed the best years of his time as a footballer.