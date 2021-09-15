Arsenal will need £85m to sign their striker target

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentinian has developed into one of Europe’s more lethal attackers and he helped Inter to win Serie A last season.

A financial struggle hit the Italians and they sold off some of their players.

His strike partner, Romelu Lukaku, was sold to Chelsea for a record fee and they also sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG.

Martinez entered the eyes of other clubs including Arsenal, who are struggling to get goals from the boots of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners wanted to sign Martinez, but Inter insisted on keeping him after losing his strike partner.

He is now in line to sign a new long-term contract with them.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter is in talks to get him on a new contract soon.

The new deal will not prevent him from changing clubs exactly, however, it will make it harder for teams to sign him.

The report claims the new contract will have a release clause worth around £85m and Arsenal or his other suitors will have to pay that to sign him.