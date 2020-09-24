Arsenal will need a new plan after Lazio transfer decision

Arsenal has been dealt a major blow in their bid to raise money for the signing of either Houssem Aouar or Thomas Partey this summer.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window, but they need to sell players before they can sign either of those midfielders.

Reports emerged last week that they will be selling Shkodran Mustafi this summer, with the Italian side, Lazio tipped to land the former Valencia man for £11 million.

That transfer fee will have been added to the £20m that the Gunners banked from the transfer of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

But those plans have now been shattered after Lazio decided to move for an alternative target.

The Daily Express quotes journalist, Fabrizio Romano saying that Lazio has instead moved for their former player, Wesley Hoedt from Southampton.

The defender has struggled since he moved to The Saints and he has now earned a return to the Italian capital on loan.

This will be a big blow to Arsenal’s plans for the season, but the Gunners can sell him to other suitors.

They can also make money from the sale of their other players, but that will delay the signing of their targets and the transfer window is getting nearer to its closing date.