Arsenal will need another flying start to the coming season

We still have a few weeks until the new season begins. Until then, the Gunners have a US Pre-season to look forward to, as well as other transfer transactions to finalise, both incoming and outgoing. Nonetheless, I can’t help but think about next season. Specifically, I can’t help but think about the opening three games of next season:

Saturday, August 12: Nottingham Forest (home)

Monday, August 21st: Crystal Palace (away)

Saturday, August 26: Fulham (home)

Don’t you believe those are nine points in the bag? Arsenal’s performance in these games could be important to their title challenge next season.

Last season, Arsenal led the standings after winning their first three games. With three big wins to get themselves in the rhythm, they ended up having their best run in the league. In actuality, they would have won the season if they had ended it the way they started it.

In the 2021–22 season, losing their first three games cost the Gunners a berth in the top four, as they did not have enough points to beat their North London rivals Spurs to fourth place, finishing fifth.

With the additions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber (and other expected acquisitions), as well as “recharged” Arsenal stars like Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, and Saliba, the Gunners will not be taking any prisoners next season. After a dismal end to last season, winning the league next season is undoubtedly the absolute minimum for the Gunners.

