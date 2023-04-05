Arsenal will need at least £52.5m to sign Real Madrid player

Arsenal reportedly wants to sign Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid despite already having some of the finest left-backs in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta can call on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney to play that role for the team, but they could still add a new man.

The Gunners will play in the Champions League next season and need experience in every part of their team to do well in the competition.

Mendy won it with Real Madrid last season and is generally considered one of the best players in that position in Europe.

He will bring a lot of experience to the Arsenal squad, but he will not be cheap.

A report on Fichajes reveals if Arsenal is serious, they must be willing to pay around £52.5m to add him to their squad when this campaign finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mendy is a fine left-back who can improve our group if we secure his signature, but spending that much money on him is probably not smart.

Our current options are not doing badly, and we expect them to keep improving as the season progresses.

However, if we can secure Mendy for a more reasonable fee, it is a move we should consider.

