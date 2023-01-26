Has Arteta now made the complete Arsenal squad to lift the title – Are we there?

So I’m old enough to remember the last time we won the title.

Thierry Henry was at the peak of his powers, Bergkamp’s understanding with Pires and Ljungberg was sublime, Vieira, Gilberto and Campbell gave us a physical presence, etc.

The obvious names rightfully get the credit for the Invincible season. Yet you can’t win titles without a strong squad.

I remember thinking at the time, every Champion need an Edu and/or Ray Parlour.

These are not the first names that will come to Gooners minds when you think of the 2003/04 campaign and yet you can’t win trophies without them.

Injuries and suspensions meant that Parlour had a run with the captain’s armband, including in our famous 5-1 win in the San Siro.

Edu ended up scoring crucial goals at Anfield and Stamford Bridge.

It’s not apparent at the time but these contributions are the difference between success and failure.

Mr Wenger was able to select off his bench true professionals who were reliable, a solid 7/10 every week .

I was reminded of this at the weekend when, concerned that Ben White was on a yellow card , Mikel Arteta was able to replace him with the always consistent Tomiyasu.

Our Japanese right back is a rarity for a modern full back in terms of he seems to prefer defending to attacking. It means there are fixtures our manager will view that tactically suit him more than others.

With Tierney on the other side that’s two full backs currently not starting who you can trust to defend. Two talents who’s attitude you can’t question.

Like an Edu and Parlour it’s not the skillset that is crucial to the group, it’s the variety of skills.

Then you look at Trossard’s cameo appearance at the weekend. His touches in midfield, how he took the ball for a walk, composure when we really needed it.

An additional player for Man United to worry about running at them.

Eddie Nketiah meanwhile has chipped in with 6 goals since Jesus has been on the side-lines.

If Arsenal lift the title in May there will be more iconic names then the ones I just named, but without the squad players you don’t win titles.

Do we finally have the squad to be champions?

Dan Smith

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…