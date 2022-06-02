Arsenal will need patience to prise striker from Barcelona

You Would Think Barcelona Will Let The Unconvincing Depay Go To Arsenal Easily – Think Again by Daniel O.

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but those links have since faded, so what’s the deal with Depay’s Arsenal move?

Memphis Depay should have been a superstar, given the attention he received when he first broke into the Dutch football scene with PSV Eindhoven a few years ago. Coach Louis Van Gaal signed him for his Manchester United team back in 2015, thinking he was giving his fellow countryman a platform to prove that, after Sneijder and Robben, he was the next Dutch sensation to take Europe by storm. That, however, was not the case. Depay joined Lyon after a frustrating three years at Old Trafford, where he made only 33 appearances.

Depay was an instant success for Lyon. He impressed during his nearly 5-year stay before leaving as a free agent in 2021 to pursue his Barcelona dream. He’s been good but not spectacular at Barcelona. He was heavily involved in leading Barcelona’s attack under Ronald Koeman. Things changed after Xavi took over from Koeman, and Depay became a squad player. Depay’s fall down the pecking order following the arrival of players like Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng in January, as well as Dembele’s resurgence, has led to reports that he will be sold this summer. Arsenal, in particular, have been heavily linked with a move for his services.

Despite reports that Eddie Nketiah, who is set to become a free agent, will stay at Arsenal, Arteta is still looking to strengthen his attack with at least one more experienced attacker, given the departure of Aubamayeng in January and the expected departure of Lacazette this summer. Arteta is looking for a competent, experienced striker, and Depay meets the bill.

According to rumors, Depay may be allowed to leave Barcelona. His departure not only frees up space for Xavi to make his “own” signings, but it also helps Barcelona balance its books. Despite Barcelona being willing to let go of the Dutch international, the Mirror claims that Barcelona will only allow Depay to leave if they find a reliable replacement for his services. The Mirror also suggests that if a replacement is not found, Depay will be offered a new contract so that he does not leave as a free agent next year.

All in all, if Arsenal are to sign Depay for the 17 million pounds that Barcelona have demanded, patience will be required as they wait for Xavi to find a replacement…

