Arsenal will need to make a huge offer if they want to land La Liga star

Arsenal will have to spend big money if they want to sign top quality midfielder.

Arsenal’s bid to strengthen their squad next month may need significant investment if they want to add Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar to their squad.

The Gunners have been struggling this season but the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their manager has brought some positive changes in fortune.

However, they have a need for new players and Mirror Sports claims that Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a new winger.

Arteta is seemingly unconvinced about Nicolas Pepe and the former Arsenal midfielder is reportedly keen to get Thomas Lemar.

The report further claims that Lemar has struggled in Spain this season, but Arteta apparently believes that he can help the former AS Monaco man get back to form. However, it would take a huge transfer fee for Atletico to consider selling Lemar.

Lemar has a deal at the Estadio Metropolitana until the summer of 2023. He may have struggled in most of the 15 La Liga games he has played this season, but Atletico is not ready to sell him on a cheap.

While no amount has been placed on him, Atletico would hope to recoup a significant part of the £52.7 million they paid to sign him from Monaco.