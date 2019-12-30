Arsenal will need to make a huge offer if they want to land La Liga star

Arsenal will have to spend big money if they want to sign top quality midfielder.
Arsenal’s bid to strengthen their squad next month may need significant investment if they want to add Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar to their squad.
The Gunners have been struggling this season but the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their manager has brought some positive changes in fortune.
However, they have a need for new players and Mirror Sports claims that Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a new winger.
Arteta is seemingly unconvinced about Nicolas Pepe and the former Arsenal midfielder is reportedly keen to get Thomas Lemar.
The report further claims that Lemar has struggled in Spain this season, but Arteta apparently believes that he can help the former AS Monaco man get back to form. However, it would take a huge transfer fee for Atletico to consider selling Lemar.
Lemar has a deal at the Estadio Metropolitana until the summer of 2023. He may have struggled in most of the 15 La Liga games he has played this season, but Atletico is not ready to sell him on a cheap.
While no amount has been placed on him, Atletico would hope to recoup a significant part of the £52.7 million they paid to sign him from Monaco.
It would be a mistake to make Lemar replace Pepe. Pepe is faster, taller and trickier, despite being one-legged and hasn’t adapted well to EPL yet
Unless Arteta plans to replace Xhaka or Ozil with Lemar. Lemar looks better in the center on his YouTube highlights
If Arteta wants to find another RW, Adama Traore could be a better option. He is a La Masia graduate like Arteta, strong, tricky, very quick, has years of EPL experience and speaks English/ Spanish fluently
We dont need him, unless we plan on selling someone to fund it.
If Arsenal buy yet another attacker, or a playmaker, I think I’ll lose it! The priority for next month, and the summer, has to be a completely new defence, and another DM. Even LB as well. For as decent as Tierney looks, he’ll need replacing soon if his injury problems continue. I don’t want us waiting around for years on end, hoping for him to be fit, like what happened under Wenger, with so many players.
Can he play as a central defender?
I’m looking forward to seeing who we’ll be targeting. The board must listen to Arteta and not ask for too many alternate options.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Chambers was partnering Saliba next season, he looks very enthused and energetic, good strength, height and takes long strides, he gets there quickly and steps in front of the player trying to receive the ball, he’s a good reader of the game and has shown an all round improvement ..again. He’s making strides for a starting place but fans sometimes prefer to look elsewhere.