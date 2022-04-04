Arsenal will need to offer at least 60m euros to get club to start negotiations

Darwin Nunez has become a top transfer target for Arsenal in the last few months and he could join them in the summer.

The Gunners remain keen on bolstering their squad despite making some progress in this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side could end the season inside the top four, which is an overachievement considering how badly they started it and the quality of the players at other top four challengers.

However, the next transfer window will offer them a chance to add better players to the group and one player on their wishlist in Nunez.

The Uruguayan has been doing great work for Benfica in this campaign both domestically and in Europe and that could earn him a move to Arsenal.

However, Inter Live claims that before the Portuguese side will discuss a transfer with Arsenal, the Gunners need to table an offer of at least 60m euros.

His current release is over 100m euros, but that fee will get his current employers to discuss a possible transfer for the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to sign a striker that is in form and has a good fitness record, and Nunez ticks the box in that regard.

He is also young at 22 and can easily be moulded into the type of striker we need to score as many goals as possible.