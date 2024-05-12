“Arsenal will never have an easier game” Merson reckons Man Utd were easy opponents

Paul Merson believes Manchester United were simply too poor for Arsenal not to beat when both clubs met in the Premier League earlier today.

The Gunners were prepared for a tough game at the home of Manchester City’s neighbors, and the home side most likely had some of the blue half of the city rooting for them.

Surprisingly, Arsenal were not at their usual best in a game that we all expected them to win. However, they still got the job done, and they probably had some help from United.

The Red Devils have been plagued by injuries, and several of their key players missed the game.

Despite having enough players on the pitch to trouble Arsenal, Erik Ten Hag’s team never looked good enough.

United stars were all over the place as Arsenal earned a deserved victory, and Merson said on Sky Sports:

“I thought they [Arsenal] played in second gear. Very disappointed with Man Utd – I don’t think they done enough at all.

“Arsenal will never have an easier game than that, to be honest. It was too easy and they didn’t play well at all.

“I didn’t really think they [Arsenal] controlled the game. Man Utd had enough of the ball around the box – if they had that final pass or Garnacho had got his head up a few times or picked the right pass but they ran out of ideas.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win was by no means easy, but United did not give Arsenal much to worry about for the entirety of the game.

