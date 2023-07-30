Arsenal will never have another coach that will come close to Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta has often admitted when taking on his first managerial job, he sensed a lot of things were wrong with the club he used to captain.
Thanks to his ‘non-negotiable’ principles he’s started to correct a few things at Arsenal.
There is now an atmosphere at the Emirates, with a connection between Gooners and Gunners.
There is a clear identity in how we play.
He’s sat down with Josh Kroenke, Edu and BFG and devised an action plan in terms of recruitment.
A former player in the red and white shirt, he’s qualified to know that Arsenal have long had a reputation for class.
Legend has it that Harbert Chapman paid out of his own pocket for the Highbury entrance to be painted marble red, because he wanted visitors first impressions to be that this was a club who did things the right way.
That’s why it’s important for the Spaniard that Arsene Wenger starts to get the respect not all of our fanbase gave him in his final years.
It began in January when the Frenchman returned to the Emirates for the first time since his last game as manager. He got a standing ovation from the majority inside the stadium.
It’s continued this week with the most successful boss in our history becoming the 5th man to have a statue unveiled around our ground.
Showing the dignity of the man, Mr Wenger never gave a reaction when he was essentially sacked.
In his last game as manager, he smiled, said goodbye, waved and walked away.
In reality he was hurt and disagreed with his treatment, having ‘left my heart’ at Arsenal.
He had said a year before that he would ‘never forgive’ the ‘disrespect by some supporters’ and was worried the club were losing the proud values he had helped nurture and support.
He said that on the eve of a Final with his job under pressure. That’s how offended he was.
That he’s worked with FIFA since without the need to point out the irony of our decline shows his decorum.
There’s certainly some on social media who deserve to witness our fall from grace. YouTubers built views on who could shout the loudest and say the most swear words.
They would often complain that it was unacceptable for Arsenal to only be finishing top 4 and winning the FA Cup.
The very same people then had the audacity to call 5th success last season.
I can find you readers on JustArsenal who praise Arteta for essentially doing what they criticised Mr Wenger for.
The 73-year-old could have highlighted our regression, pointed out how the grass wasn’t greener, how he never finished 8th, how he always ensured we had European Football.
He could argue that his worst years match the current regimes best.
How he did that by always having to sell his best players and not having the resources to compete.
Yet he had the self-assurance that the cream would rise to the top, that goodness prevails.
I always maintained that only when he left would we realise how difficult it was to qualify for the Champions League under the current ownership.
Every year under the struggles of Emery and Arteta it’s made some more appreciative of how hard it was to ‘only’ make top 4.
While he kept his dignity, the likes of AFTV had to kick off Wenger’s biggest critics for racism and breaking the law.
I think some of my peers have more understanding that while he calls ‘Highbury ….my soul, the Emirates my greatest suffering’, it’s at our current home where he maintains he did his best work.
Highbury is the era where you can discuss how he revolutionised the sport in England.
How he fulfilled an ambition to make a team not just win, but by playing beautiful football.
The Arsenal brand was many times bigger after he left then when he arrived, largely due to how we played.
He prolonged careers by dietary and training methods that the rest were not using.
He had an unbelievable ability to spot a gem and turn them into a world class player, even spotting a position a player could play that the player himself couldn’t imagine.
Some have tried to belittle his achievements, saying he didn’t know how to build his own defence.
A myth ……Lehmann, Ashly Cole, Lauren, Campbell and Touré all came after Wenger.
That was the back 5 that didn’t lose a League game in 2003/04 so they must have been good at defending?
Some say he left Arsenal a mess when he left.
Go back and see what he walked into in 1996!
At the Emirates, where he once sold players beyond the age of 30, it was now standard to lose them at their peak.
Banks would pull on his emotional heart strings.
They would only loan money to cover the debt of building a stadium if Mr Wenger stayed.
UEFA revenue was crucial to our finances.
The board would sell a Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, etc and keep the majority of that money, and still Mr Wenger would find a way to meet his targets and ensure that revenue.
Not many could do that.
I shudder to think what our financial situation would have been without Mr Wenger.
I have had the honour of meeting him and he told me this was his proudest body of work.
That if he was simply being judged on trophies he could have gone to a Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, etc and had more medals.
Yet being loyal meant more.
His biggest mistake maybe?
Because the loyalty he shown wasn’t shown back by some fans.
I hope slowly people are recognising what a job he did.
12 months ago, our chief executive called 5th an achievement!
That never happened under Mr Wenger.
He finished outside the top 4 twice in 22 years.
Emery managed that on his first try while Arteta has done that 3 out of his 4 years as manager.
There will never be another like Arsene Wenger at our football club.
No one comes close.
His statue is cast in bronze, but he produced golden moments.
Dan
I think “never” is a big word. I do hope that MA breaks his 3 EPL titles by winning 4 EPL titles and a Champion League title. MA has the backing of owner’s son. We have spent 600 millions. My expectation is minimum second this season and EPL title next season. Take note that MA cannot consider new manager anymore.
Record is to be broken.
Quite confident he wont
I just hope Arteta and Edu can win major trophies for Arsenal, more than what Wenger won for us. That could make Wenger proud, if he sees his students continue his legacy
That about sums it up Dan – brilliant piece of writing.
Now let’s hope that Mikel Arteta can produce the same kind of record.
With the belated support of the Kronkies, everything is possible in my opinion.
What’s that old saying, respect is a two way street. Disrespect the match going fans and they will disrespect you.
As for the defence in the Invincible season. It was the idea of Keown that Toure played at CB. Strange he never gets the credit for that.
With fans like some of those on AFTV and within the Emirates stadium, who disrespected Wenger and his family, what respect do THEY deserve?
None whatsoever and they are one of the the reasons Arsene stayed away from the club for so long
I have nothing but contempt for those who believe they can do and say anything to others, but get so upset when they are given the same treatment.
Wenger disrespected the match going fans long before the fans disrespected him !!
How ?
They were disrespecting him from 2008 onwards HD – just read some of the posts on here and Dan’s question is such a good one, so what’s your answer?
AFTV never came about till 2012.
I didn’t say it was AFTV in 2008 did I? I said to read some of the posts on JA!!
By fielding weakened teams in semi finals, firstly in ’08 in the 2nd leg in N17, and then the following season at Wembley against Chelsea in the FA Cup. In that game he started Arshavin on the bench, saying that Hiddink, being Arshavins national manager, knew how he played. Difference is, Hiddink played him in his natural position, as a number 10, whereas Wenger played him out wide on the left.
That was disrespecting the fans?!?!
So because you didn’t agree with his team selection and the reason why he made thise decisions, he was “disrespecting” you?
Lordy, lordy, lordy!!! I thought you were going to quote where he wished fans partners I’ll health, or catching them at train stations and publically swearing at them etc etc… but not to play Arshavin was disrespecting you?
So, is the fact that MA doesn’t play Tierney disrespecting me, or watching his team collapse in the last five games disrespecting me?
Does this allow me to target his family with vile messages?
Good God, we do have some entitled so called fans on JA.
So you are obviously happy to get battered by our rivals then.
It wasn’t just me. Many match going fans were up in arms over the selections on the message board on the club’s website !
Let’s also not forget his lying and blaming the match going fans for the teams failure to win the PL in ’16 !!
That’s not disrespecting the fans ?
Really 🙄
@ Herr Drier….In picking those teams in the semi finals and in leaving certain players on the bench Wenger was doing , rightly or wrongly, as manager what he thought was best for the club, that is not disrespecting fans.
Your words were on your first reply to me. “With fans like some of those on AFTV”.
Yeah he said like, that implies there are others
And I stand by that – I didn’t say they were from 2008 though did I…. deflection once again HD.
Arsne Wenger is a generational manager that comes about every now and then, his man Management and how he went about structuring the club was phenomenal.
As it relates to sheer coaching the team and instilling discipline will be a little easier for successive coaches to achieve.
Can’t say “Never”.
Lets get away from definitive proclamations about the future. Can’t predict the futre that is always fluid..
Wenger is our greatest manager at the moment. But he is the individual that got us to this level of global recognition.
We don’t know what will happen in the future but it will be a massive undertaking to match his achievements or even out do them..
Can’t say never but you can be realistic
This is some unbelievably biased thinking. I’m sure some did, but I never criticised him for only finishing fourth, I, and many others, criticised him for treating fourth as success, for setting the bar lower for such a long time. We finished fifth and lower after him, yes, but the club was a shambles when he left – of course not entirely because of him (far from it, I’m fact), but the next manager was always going to have a tough time. It *needed* someone to come in and gut the squad and completely change the mindset. The important thing was to set the bar higher, which, frankly, arteta has always done, while providing the understanding that we’re on a journey (process), so not too expect instant success.
Wenger was a company man – he pushed the propaganda the club wanted you to hear, so I don’t take everything he said seriously, and don’t have endless sympathy for the fact a good number of fans became unhappy seeing the same issues year after year. We had no money, but always paid among the highest wages in the league, to players who weren’t good enough to seriously challenge for the league? Something doesn’t add up here.
I hate having to write this – the man is a legend, our greatest ever manager and is one of, if not the most, influential figure in the history of the club (and of the Premier league), and I’ll always associate him most with the good times, when he had Henry, Bergkamp, Vieira, Campbell etc etc etc and guided them to greatness – but he’s a human being and not everything he did was perfect, so there’s no need to pretend that he was.
But last season many treated 5th as a success ?
Different context, as explained in the comment – importantly, it wasn’t celebrated as a success by arteta. He’s always stressed the need to get better.
By others it was though like our chief executive
Not sure of the relevance – maybe that shows everything still isn’t great at the club, but at least the manager isn’t going along with and/or hiding behind the false positivity put out by the execs.
One quality or skill Wenger brought with him to arsenal was that of being an economist. by that he was immediately able to evaluate and tap into the productive capability of a individual or group. *Nice write up by the way.
I don’t think he had the enormous fan base of either LFC or Man Utd to tap into their financial resources but he was instrumental and integral in this club morphing into what is now a world brand with a noteworthy stadium. I’m 60 (now) Iv see those managers that went before and those that came after his tenure – including his (wenger’s) naysayers and detractors.
I will always see wenger as a great part of the arsenal story and growth too – iv many fond memories of when we were in our pomp. Even I recall it was ashley who was injured for weeks and gael clichy (another wenger’s player) that deputized for the initial months on the way to the invincibles milestone.
Nevertheless things change and today I thank wenger for choosing arteta the midfielder and endearing this club to the spaniard. Ill stick my neck out and say arteta will surpass wenger in terms of cups and titles as a joint endeavour. Its not every premiership manager that has the accolade of being a protege to wenger and to guardiola, so some underestimate the skill set, potential and wherewithal of arteta perhaps its their big mistake. Personally I think the arsenal were in good hands for a large period with mr wenger and against all odds we are in good hands with the inspirational arteta. Many of those who wanted arteta out in the early parts last season were ringing his praises during the latter stage of last season. Wenger and Arteta are a breath of fresh air far as I see and being as we’ve a very young team this will not change for many many years.