Arsenal will not allow coveted loanee to leave in the summer

William Saliba is yet to kick a ball for the senior Arsenal team despite earning praises for his performance at Olympique Marseille.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners in 2019 and has spent only half a season at his parent club since then.

Mikel Arteta has considered him not good enough to play for the club yet and he has been sent out to Ligue 1 on loan twice.

Arteta’s stance could change at the end of this season as the defender impresses for Marseille.

The youngster has become one of the finest centre backs in the French top flight and has been attracting admiring glances from several top clubs, including Real Madrid and West Ham.

However, Defensa Central via Sun Sports insists the former Saint Etienne man will remain at Arsenal.

It claims the Gunners are prepared to include him in their first-team plans for next season.

He has a deal with them until 2024, and he could even get a contract extension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how much it would cost to sign a centre-back of his quality, you can understand why Arsenal will not allow Saliba to leave.

The Premier League differs from Ligue 1, but Gabriel Magalhaes has thrived in the EPL after moving to Arsenal from the French top flight.

Saliba could make a similar impact if he is given the chance to play at the Emirates.