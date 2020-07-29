Arsenal will not be following Liverpool’s example at Wembley

Arsenal players will have loved to have their families and friends with them when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, but that will not be happening, according to Standard Sports.

Due to the outbreak of Covid19, fans have been absent from the final games of the Premier League and FA Cup seasons.

However, Liverpool players were given special permission to allow their family and friends to join them at Anfield as they celebrated winning the Premier League title.

It took a very late decision for that to happen after their initial request was denied, and the players of Arsenal and Chelsea had been hoping that will also happen in their case.

But the report is claiming that it will not be the case and that the standard ten non-playing members of the Arsenal first team which will be made up of injured players mostly, will be the only ones allowed into the Wembley Stadium apart from other match officials.

Fans have been advised to remain at home and cheer their team on, and the Gunners will hope to make their fans and family members proud by lifting the trophy that they have had the most success in.