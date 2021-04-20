Arsenal will not be kicked out of the Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final matches against Villarreal are expected to go ahead despite their involvement in the European Super League.

There had been rumours that teams who have agreed to join the new competition will be kicked out of the Champions League and Europa League this season, but ESPN reports that it is not true.

Arsenal’s struggles in the Premier League means the Gunners need to win the Europa League before they can play in Europe next season unless the European Super League kicks off.

They have just eliminated Slavia Prague to reach the semi-finals where they will face their former manager, Unai Emery.

They reached the final in 2019 before losing to Chelsea and Mikel Arteta helped them to win the FA Cup last season.

Being kicked out of this competition would have spelt a disastrous end to their season, but they can now prepare to reach the final.

UEFA is still giving Arsenal and other teams involved in the Super League the chance to back down and the clubs are also facing a serious backlash from their fans over their involvement in it.

The Gunners haven’t spoken to their fans apart from announcing that they would be involved in the new competition. No one knows how long they will be silent as the fans’ uproar continues.