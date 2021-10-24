Arsenal will not be left out in the battle for African goal machine

Arsenal has been linked with Nigerian and Genk goal machine, Paul Onuachu.

The tall striker has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe and has attracted the attention of the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The report says the Gunners are also interested in a move for the attacker who scored 33 league goals in 38 matches last season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal will probably lose either or both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this season.

Their departure would leave a vast attacking gap at the Emirates and Onuachu could be the perfect striker to fill it.

The 6 ft 7 Nigerian has proven he can score many goals in the Belgian Pro League.

His height would give him an important advantage in the Premier League and would offer Arsenal the option of crossing balls more often, which he would be well placed to convert.

At 27, Onuachu looks older than the players we have been signing recently, but a three-year deal won’t hurt and we could sign him in the prime of his career.

It would sting if another Premier League club wins the race for his signature and he becomes a top player in the competition.

Arsenal has been linked to the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, but Onuachu could be a cheaper alternative.