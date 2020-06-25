Arsenal will not be too happy with the latest move from Chelsea

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Dayot Upamecano as more teams continue to show interest in the Frenchman.

Upamecano has been one of the most outstanding young defenders in Europe for some time now and the 21-year-old will be out of a contract at RB Leipzig after next season.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal (GivemeSport) as Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul his team, but the Gunners might struggle to meet his release clause.

They might also not be able to convince him to join them if they cannot make it to the Champions League at the end of this season.

The Athletic is claiming that Chelsea might beat them to his signature as Frank Lampard looks to improve their defence.

The Blues have been spending money on some top players ahead of next season and they have just completed the signing of Timo Werner from the same team (Chelsea FC).

The report from the Athletic claims that Chelsea might use their new relationship with the Bundesliga outfit to take Upamecano to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s defence has remained a problem for years now. Mikel Arteta appeared to have improved the team’s defending before the suspension of football, but their last two games have shown he still has a long way to go.