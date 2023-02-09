Arsenal will not bid the same amount for Caicedo in the summer

Arsenal was keen to add Moises Caicedo to their squad in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta sought a new man in midfield.

However, Brighton rejected all their offers for the Ecuadorian and the Gunners gave up as they did not want to spoil their relationship with the PL side.

Arsenal has a serious interest in Declan Rice and might return for Caicedo in the summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs insists they will not go near the money they offered for his signature in the summer because there would be other midfielders to buy.

He writes in his column on Caught Offside:

“Arsenal could be back for Caicedo, but not necessarily at the same price. There are a lot of midfielders available this summer and that might actually mean Caicedo’s value drops. It will all depend on demand. Chelsea, who also had a failed bid in January, could also return.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo remains one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League who could do a good job for us if he makes the move to the Emirates.

However, the youngster will not be worth around £70m when the transfer window reopens because we will have more than enough options to sign.

