“Arsenal will not come knocking” Premier League star tells his former manager not to think about an Arsenal offer

Club Brugge manager, Philippe Clement, has done an excellent job with the Belgian club and he has been tipped to manage a top European club soon.

One player who has worked with him is Brighton player Leandro Trossard, who he coached at Genk.

The Premier League star was discussing the possibility of his ex-boss getting appointed by a Premier League club and ruled out the possibility of him managing Arsenal.

Clement has an impressive CV, having won the last three Belgian league titles with two different clubs.

However, Trossard still feels a move to a top club like Arsenal will be him aiming too high and he urged his former boss to target moving to a club like Burnley and Norwich.

“Arsenal will not come knocking. Teams from the Premier League that would come are teams like Burnley or Norwich City,” he told the MID podcast, relayed by Voetbal Belgie.

“And try to do well there, because teams like that often have a hard time.

“In England, they know the Belgian teams, but hardly the names of the trainers and players. I notice that myself at Brighton.

“I think Clement would rather go to the Bundesliga as a next step, like say Van Bommel at Wolfsburg.”

Arsenal has settled with Mikel Arteta and look set to give the Spaniard time to turn their fortunes around, at least for now.

Having backed him with some impressive players in the last transfer window, we expect him to deliver a European-place finish at the end of this season.