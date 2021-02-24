Arsenal will not let Bellerin leave unless it’s for “a decent offer”

Arsenal’s vice-captain Hector Bellerin is a very popular figure in the dressing room and took the lead as the players’ spokesman during the lockdown pay talks. He has been a Gunner since he was 15 years old so knows the club inside out, but with only two years left on his contract it is being reported that the Spanish defender is thinking that it may be time to take on a new challenge in a new country, and perhaps increase his chance of winning some trophies after only gaining 3 FA Cup Winners Medals in his decade at the Emirates.
Just like Cesc Fabregas, Bellerin has always been linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona, but the most Arsenal rumours lately are connecting him with the French giants PSG, where he is even more likely to win trophies and he may enjoy the haute couture of the fashion scene in Paris as well.
It was also reported in Italy yesterday that Juventus were also keen, but todofichajes claim that Arsenal will accept less than €15M for his signature, which I think is extremely unlikely.
The Arsenal expert Charlie Watts agrees with me, and said in his podcast: “We all know that it’s going to be key for Arsenal in terms of their transfer business to sell players to move players on to generate funds that Mikel Arteta and Edu can use, and so that’s why I think it’d be quite interesting to see if a decent offer does come in for Hector, this summer. It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s something that Arsenal consider but it’d have to be a decent offer.
“Hector is very, very popular in a squad, he’s a hugely influential, influential figure behind the scenes. Mikel Arteta really likes him. We know that. And so I do think it’ll have to take a decent offer to turn their heads that make them think about it.”
Surely it must be a priority for Arteta to generate as much funds as possible for his rebuild of the Arsenal squad, so I really can’t see Bellerin leaving for less than €50Million. Can you?
Maybe not 50m but definitely for not less than 30m.
Truth is, we urgently need players in other positions than RB currently so there is not rush to sell Bellerin for peanuts.
Back up GK and LB, 2 midfielders and a forward before a new RB.
Should have sold him in the last window when there was interest at a good price.
Same old Arsenal
-wait too long
-demand unrealistic amount for a player with limited time left on contract
-player stays
-leaves for free
Not only do we get zero cash but we also delay the future RB replacement getting up to speed and integrated by a whole year
Bellerin was hot property 4 years ago. But not now. After his injury he has lost his one advantage his speed. Bellerin is no more than a steady mid table RB. He is not a patch on Wan Bisaka Kyle WalkerTrent AA, Adama Traore Azpilicueta Reece James, Tariq Lamptey. Niles and Cedric are better. Only PSG could afford an over the hill plodder like Bellerin. But why would they bother when there are better younger cheaper options especially as all clubs have haemoraged mega millions during Covid. Arsenal fans have to face the fact that aside from Saka and possibly Martinelli no clubs want any of our players and certainly not any where near what Arsenal want for them especially when said players will demand the same over hyped salary Arsenal gifted them . And in the covid market clubs are just halving the asking price and go from there. Unless we can broker some creative swap/make weight deals we will be stuck with players on their fat guaranteed salaries because no one else will pay as well as stump a fee. It’s just not happening.