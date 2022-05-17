Arsenal will not limit their options over selling loanee

Real Betis has enjoyed the talents of Hector Bellerin in this campaign, and they naturally want to keep him with them permanently.

The Spanish defender was surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and they allowed him to join the La Liga club.

He helped Manuel Pellegrini’s side to win the Spanish Cup and secure European football.

The Seville side wants to keep him, but a report via Sport Witness claims it is a matter of economics.

This suggests that they will look for some favour from Arsenal in terms of their demand for the former Barcelona teenager.

However, the report claims Arsenal has refused to limit their options to just the La Liga club.

Instead, the Gunners are prepared to place him on the transfer market, and they will sell him to the club that offers them the most money for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin’s fine season in Spain has improved his value, and Betis should be willing to spend some good money to sign him.

If they don’t, it is very likely that other clubs have been watching him, and they will make their move for him when the transfer window reopens.