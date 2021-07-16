Arsenal will not meet the release clause of relegated transfer target

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to sign Sander Berge after Sheffield United was relegated from the Premier League.

The Norwegian is arguably the Blades’ best player and reports have tipped him to leave them for a top club after their relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in him and Sheffield’s relegation is expected to make it easier for them to sign him.

However, the Blades aren’t making things smooth for them at the moment as they look to keep their best players and bounce straight back into the Premier League.

He only moved to the club from Genk in January of last year, but he has shown enough promise for a top club to take him.

However, he has a release clause of £35m written into his current contract and Sheffield United wants that amount before they sell him.

The Athletic says Arsenal has a strong interest in his signature, but the Gunners will not meet that asking price.

He also has interest from Napoli, but the report says the Italians are also not willing to splash that much cash on his signature.

It remains to be seen if United will lower their demands especially as he isn’t interested in playing in the Championship.