Arsenal will not pay too much for Newcastle United star

Arsenal are keen to sign Tino Livramento this summer. Still, they are not prepared to do whatever it takes to complete the transfer, as the club is concerned about paying an excessive fee given the defender’s injury history.

When fully fit, Livramento is regarded as one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League and has also established himself as an important player for the Three Lions under Thomas Tuchel. His performances at both club and international level have enhanced his reputation and attracted interest from some of the biggest teams in the country.

Arsenal’s Search for a Full Back

Arsenal are expected to sign at least one full-back during the summer transfer window, with Ben White tipped to leave the club before the market closes in September. Should the defender depart, the Gunners will need to identify a suitable replacement capable of maintaining the quality and depth within the squad.

Livramento has emerged as the player Arsenal would like to bring in if White moves on. The Newcastle defender is admired for his athleticism, defensive awareness and ability to contribute in attacking situations, making him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The prospect of securing a player of his calibre is appealing, but Arsenal are determined to remain disciplined in their approach to negotiations.

Newcastle’s Valuation Causes Concern

Newcastle are known for demanding substantial fees for their leading players, and reports suggest that the Magpies want a record amount before agreeing to sell Livramento. Such a valuation reflects the importance they place on retaining one of their most promising talents.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal believe Newcastle’s current demands are excessive and have rejected the proposed valuation. The report states that the Gunners are unwilling to overpay for Livramento, particularly given his previous injury concerns and other factors that influence their assessment of his value.

Arsenal remain willing to pay what they consider to be a reasonable fee, but they do not want Livramento to become the most expensive full-back in the world. As negotiations continue, the club are expected to maintain a measured stance while exploring whether a compromise can eventually be reached.

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