Arsenal will now have to pay more for coveted target

Vitor Roque is one of the hottest young Brazilian talents and many European clubs want to add the Athletico Paranaense youngster to their group.

One of them is Arsenal, with the Gunners facing competition from Barcelona and others to add the youngster to their squad.

He is part of the latest Brazil youth setup that won the U20 South American Championship, where he scored the joint-highest number of goals.

The 17-year-old will now look to move to Europe on his next Birthday and a report on Sport Witness reveals Arsenal faces paying more for his signature after his performance at the U20 competition.

This is because he has now proven his worth and many more clubs are keen to add him to their squad, which means he is more valuable.

Brazilian talents are usually expensive when they have proven their worth at a major international competition and their price increases when many European sides want to add them to their squad.

Roque is one player who has a big future ahead of him and we can be confident he will do well if he moves to the Emirates.

However, because of the competition for his signature, we cannot be too confident that we will win the race.