Arsenal will offer Martin Odegaard the same salary as Bukayo Saka

Arsenal has initiated discussions with Martin Odegaard regarding a contract extension and aims to reach an agreement swiftly.
The Norwegian midfielder was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season, delivering impressive performances for the Gunners.
His contributions on the pitch, coupled with his leadership qualities, justified his appointment as club captain. Odegaard had recently signed a new deal, but Arsenal has since prioritised improved contracts for players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Now, the club is ready to recognise Odegaard’s exceptional season by offering him a new contract, according to Football Insider.
The report suggests that Odegaard’s new deal will place him among the highest earners at the Emirates Stadium, with wages around £195,000 per week, which is reportedly the same amount Saka earns on his new contract.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Odegaard deserves to be one of the highest earners at the club, considering the amazing season he has just had.
The Norwegian is one player we can trust to deliver and will get better at leading, which could help us to win the league title.
Hopefully, the new deal gets sorted before the next pre-season begins, so we will not worry about losing Odegaard to another club.
Perhaps they should consider paying Saliba as well. We have seen lately how lax the defense is without his partnership with Gabriel.
The cost to replace Saliba would be significant, and you have to consider that the new player may not be as productive as Saliba was for us.
Odergaard deserves a pay rise. The big problem is all these massive salaries will take our wage structure through the roof. I will be interested to see how we manage it. There are FFP rules to meet.
Odegaard deserves a new deal as does William Saliba….
£120k a week offer on the table apparently for Saliba, Pay the man close to the top earners as when he got injured our title charge fell apart. Southampton scoring after 27secs wouldn’t of happend him there for throwing away leads at Anfield or WestHam. He’s our rock.
£195k a week Ode & Saka will be on.
Salibas importance is as much needed as them as the run in proved.
These players also have image rights, marketing deals and other sponsorship. They can be earning double or triple what is being reported, depending on their other deals.
190K/week?not a chance.Saka new Arsenal contract is going to cost the 60M over his duration.despite not being great at mathematics, I’m sure that it equals way more than 190k/week!!