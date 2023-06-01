Arsenal will offer Martin Odegaard the same salary as Bukayo Saka

Arsenal has initiated discussions with Martin Odegaard regarding a contract extension and aims to reach an agreement swiftly.

The Norwegian midfielder was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season, delivering impressive performances for the Gunners.

His contributions on the pitch, coupled with his leadership qualities, justified his appointment as club captain. Odegaard had recently signed a new deal, but Arsenal has since prioritised improved contracts for players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Now, the club is ready to recognise Odegaard’s exceptional season by offering him a new contract, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests that Odegaard’s new deal will place him among the highest earners at the Emirates Stadium, with wages around £195,000 per week, which is reportedly the same amount Saka earns on his new contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard deserves to be one of the highest earners at the club, considering the amazing season he has just had.

The Norwegian is one player we can trust to deliver and will get better at leading, which could help us to win the league title.

Hopefully, the new deal gets sorted before the next pre-season begins, so we will not worry about losing Odegaard to another club.

