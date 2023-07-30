Arsenal will only accelerate their bid for Ajax star after selling some players

Arsenal is currently in a transfer battle with Chelsea and Brighton to secure the signature of Mohammed Kudus, the talented attacking midfielder from Ajax.

Kudus has impressed both Arsenal and Chelsea with his exceptional performances, making him a highly sought-after player in this transfer window.

The Ghanaian player has expressed his desire to leave Ajax, and with interest from multiple Premier League clubs, the competition for his services is expected to be intense throughout the summer.

Arsenal has already made several signings to bolster their squad, but they are still open to potential moves in the transfer window. However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners will need to make some sales first before they can seriously pursue the acquisition of Kudus.

He said on a Twitter Space:

“Arsenal have looked at Kudus as well in the past, about a couple of weeks ago, they’re not likely to move swiftly unless they have outgoings first.

“Chelsea feel like there’s not as much of a rush in terms of striking a deal there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudus is a fine attacking midfielder who Ajax groomed and we all know what that means.

He is destined to play in the Premier League. If we don’t add him to our squad, another club will do that.

