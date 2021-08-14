Arsenal will only make a loan move for their long-term target this summer

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Houssem Aouar and the Frenchman also wants a move to the Premier League side. However, he may have missed his chance to play for them.
The Gunners have been on the lookout for new midfielders in this transfer window, but he has fallen down their wishlist.
In recent weeks, they have focused on the return of Martin Odegaard as well as signing James Maddison or Manuel Locatelli.
The above targets remain priorities over a move for Aouar, according to Sun Sports.
The report claims that Arsenal is now so laid back in their plans for him that they will only make a loan offer for him if they fail in their bid to sign Odegaard or Maddison.
Arsenal was prepared to pay as much as £40million for his signature last summer, but Lyon wanted more money.
The report says his value has since dropped to £25million, yet Arsenal will not make a permanent move for him.
The report says the Gunners recognise they would need to replace Newcastle-bound Joe Willock and will try to bring Aouar in on loan for that purpose.
This bid might be rejected by Lyon, but he has just two seasons left on his current deal and could leave on a cheaper fee next summer.
Why making a loan deal when you were ready to pay 40M last season for a 22 yrs old???? How can Lyon accept a loan deal for a player with a contract ending in 2yrs???? They can better make it clear that he is not wanted.
The last thing I want to hear is the transfer of Odegaard. This guy didn’t do anything to prove he worth a permanent contract. Why are we linked with unwanted/ rejected players from their teams???? We are linked with Odegaard because he is seen unable at Real Madrid. Agais I saw Tolisso who is a surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich. Why not target Aouar at least we know he is a starter in his team. Maddison once fit is a regular starter at Leicester.
Not Ode’s fault at all, no creative midfielder would do well under MA’s tactics!
Put Ode in Leicester or Man City and you’d see how good he can be.
Aouar was a flash in the pan, one good season, similar to Ozil’s one in n number of seasons for us.Aouar no good for the EPL. We just let go Willock on the cheap, 50M for Ben, 40M for Tammy, 60-70M for Madisson, 20M seems less. Should have been kept as a squad player and let Elneny move (incase some club is interested).Odegard – nothing special and not EPL type of a player. We are in trouble and Mikel needs help. Leno at fault for both the goals, makes Ramsdale look like Jan Oblak! Chambers another calamity buy by Wneger. Xhaka OMG! Enough said and written. Laca would do no better than Folarin and needs to be gone sooner rather than later.
We seem to be requiring someone in every position except for Saka, ESR, ASL and Tierney and Tavares and Gabriel. These are the only players I rate as capable of playing this season. God help us.