Arsenal will pay the release clause of another La Liga star

Arsenal has had a busy time in the transfer market in the last two years and that is expected to continue as the Gunners rebuild their squad.

Mikel Arteta has proven to be a smart talent spotter so far with most of his signings impressing at the Emirates.

He has now found a jewel in La Liga that he wants to add to his squad, and Arsenal is ready to do whatever it takes to land him.

Todofichajes reports the Gunners are prepared to sign Yéremy Pino from Villarreal.

The Spaniard has become one of the finest attackers in La Liga this season and he could continue his development at the Emirates.

The report says Arsenal will pay his release clause, which stands at €30M, much less than the Gunners paid for Thomas Partey when they activated his release clause last year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pino has been exciting to watch so far in the colours of Villarreal and could be a good option off the bench at the Emirates.

Crossing from Spain to England so young remains risky for the 19-year-old, however, the likes of Cesc Fabregas have made the move earlier than his age and the gamble paid off.

Arteta is also Spanish, so the attacker would be in good company and under a manager that truly believes in his potential.