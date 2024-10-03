Arsenal will play in a half empty Stadium when they visit Girona

Girona is one of Arsenal’s opponents in the Champions League, and the Gunners’ visit to the Spanish club could see them play in one of the smallest stadiums many of their players have ever experienced.

Mikel Arteta’s side recently defeated PSG, reaffirming their status as one of Europe’s top clubs, and they are aiming to win the Champions League.

In the revamped Champions League format, Arsenal will face different opponents in each league stage match, with no more home-and-away fixtures. They are set to travel to Girona in Spain in January. Girona, making their Champions League debut, plays in one of the competition’s smallest venues.

The Estadi Montilivi has a capacity of 14,600, but for UEFA matches, this will be reduced to just 9,000, as the governing body prohibits the use of temporary stands, which form part of the stadium.

Additionally, The Sun reported that Girona has allocated only 450 tickets for away supporters, making it a limited opportunity for Arsenal fans to attend.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This will be one of the smallest stadiums that some of our players have featured in, and it will be tricky, but we have too much quality to let all these off-field issues bother us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…