Arsenal will play in front of 10,000 fans if they reach Europa League final

If Arsenal beats Villarreal in the semi-final of the Europa League and gets to the final, they will play in front of around 10,000 fans, but their fans might not be allowed to travel.

Mikel Arteta’s side has endured a torrid campaign in all competitions, but the presence of fans at their home games might have helped them to get some more wins.

Football around the world has been played behind closed doors since the start of last year when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Nations have been locked down as people are forced to stay indoors, but things have changed.

Lockdowns are getting eased around the world and that will see some fans get permission to be at the stadium for the Europa League final.

Arsenal could potentially face Manchester United in an all-English final at the Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland on May 26.

The game would have been played behind closed doors as is the case for most matches around the world now.

However, Sun Sports reports that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced some measures as the country emerges from lockdown.

One of them is that stadiums can open to up to 25% capacity and that means the Stadion Miejski which has a capacity of 41,620 will take around 10,405 for the final.