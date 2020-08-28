Arsenal will play the first televised game on BT Sports this season

Arsenal will be hosted by Fulham in the first Premier League game of the season and that game will be the first match that will be shown live on BT Sports.

The Gunners are preparing for the new season as they attempt to hit the ground running.

The Premier League fixtures have been released for some time now, however, the games that will be shown and other details of the fixtures had not been released.

That information has now been released with Mail Online reporting that the latest announcement outlines the new dates for the games, kick-off times and TV Channels.

Arsenal will resume their campaign on the 12th of September and they will visit Craven Cottage for the first game that will be televised on BT Sports.

Mikel Arteta’s men will also take on West Ham on the 20th of September and that game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal’s next game against Liverpool will also be shown live on Sky Sports on the 28th of September.

Arteta will hope that he can prepare his team to make the best possible start to the season as they look to end the campaign inside the top four.