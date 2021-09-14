Arsenal will prioritise signing a striker over a midfielder when the transfer window reopens

Arsenal fan and journalist Chris Wheatley says Arsenal’s priority will be to sign a new striker in the next transfer windows.

Their attack is one position the Gunners failed to strengthen in the last transfer window.

They brought in reinforcements for the midfield and defence, but they have too many attacking options presently and they failed to offload the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the transfer window.

Both strikers are now expected to run down their deal and leave the club at the end of this season.

The Gunners could also look to sell them in the January transfer window for the right price if there are offers.

Offloading both players will free up space for them to add attackers to their squad and the reporter says they will look to strengthen their attack the next chance that they get to add players to their squad.

He was answering questions in a Q&A session on Football London and said:

“Arsenal will try to sign a forward in the next transfer windows. Isak would be a great option and there is certainly interest, although I have personally not heard anything concrete about En-Nesyri.

“A forward would be prioritised over a midfielder with Lacazette and Nketiah both expected to leave next summer.”