Arsenal will push through plans to sign La Liga star in the summer

Julian Alvarez has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window, with the Gunners prepared to compete strongly for his signature. The club continues to assess ways to strengthen its attacking options as it plans for sustained success at the highest level.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres in the summer of 2026 as their main striker, and the Swede has led the line since his arrival. He has worked hard to contribute to the team’s overall performance and remains committed to delivering positive results. The club still views him as one of its most significant investments, recognising the effort he has put into adapting to life in the Premier League. However, there are growing concerns that he could struggle to meet expectations over the long term, which has encouraged Arsenal to consider additional options in attack.

Arsenal’s striker plans and Gyokeres situation

The Gunners are determined to ensure that they have enough quality and depth in the forward line. While Gyokeres continues to lead the attack, Arsenal is aware that relying on a single striker carries risk. As a result, recruitment plans include several candidates capable of either competing with or complementing him.

Arsenal wants to remain competitive across all competitions and believes that adding another high-level striker would help safeguard its ambitions. The club’s hierarchy is focused on avoiding potential setbacks and ensuring that any weaknesses are addressed decisively. This approach has placed Alvarez firmly on their radar.

Alvarez interest gathers pace

Alvarez is now gaining momentum as a serious option for Arsenal, with the club reportedly keen to make him one of their most important players. The Gunners are said to be ready to move quickly if the opportunity arises, viewing him as a forward who could fit seamlessly into their system.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal is not discouraged by the possibility that the deal could cost as much as 100m euros. The report suggests they are prepared to invest heavily to bring the striker back to England. Alvarez is regarded as an accomplished Premier League forward, and there is optimism that he could thrive in an Arsenal side that creates numerous chances and demands intensity from its attackers.