Arsenal will refuse all advances for their star man this month

Arsenal will not consider selling Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Arsenal has become one of those teams where top sides want to steal their best players. Their struggles this season have opened them up for other clubs to tap their players and one of their star men is interesting Europe’s elite.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is heading towards the final year of his current deal at the Emirates. He has been offered a new contract but has refused to sign it and wants to keep his options open.

He anticipates that a top side like Real Madrid or Barcelona could make a move for him. He has also recently been linked with a January move to Inter Milan, but Metro Sports reports that Arsenal will not sell him in this transfer window.

At the age of 30, Arsenal runs the risk of losing Aubameyang for nothing in the next 18 months, but the club believes losing such a key player at this stage of the season may spoil any hope of a good season under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal knows that he may be able to sign a pre-contract with another team in 12 months, but they are focusing on their short term objective and they have decided that Aubameyang is going nowhere.