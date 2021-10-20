Arsenal will regret losing 23 year-old that ‘can produce magic’

Konstantinos Mavropanos is setting the Bundesliga alight on loan with VFB Stuttgart, and Arsenal will regret their error in allowing him to leave.
The defender returned to the Bundesliga this term on loan with an obligation to buy, with the only stipulation blocking his transfer being if his current side were relegated from the top tier of German football, a scenario which is unlikely but not impossible.
With Arsenal powerless to stop his departure after agreeing such an agreement, the Bundesliga website is already describing Mavropanos as ‘one that got away’ from the Gunners, with the Greek international proving to be amongst the best players of the division so far this term.
The 23 year-old has the highest win percentage of tackles made in the German top tier, is the joint-top scoring defender with some special goals of late and is ranked inside the top 12 fastest in the division also.
He is also reaping praise from his manager of late also, with manager Pellegrino Matarazzo recently stating(as quoted at Bundesliga.com): “He always shows in training that he can produce magic. He’s got heart, energy and determination. We need guys like him.”
He also added: “He’s our gladiator – a monster in terms of physique,”
Arsenal still have their own wealth of talents in defence, with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes currently our first-team options at centre-back, while William Saliba and Daniel Ballard continue to impressively evolve on loan with Marseille and Millwall respectively, but I can’t help but believe Mavropanos is the one who is most ready for a first-team role in the Premier League.
When he was 20 years-old, he made his debut for us against Manchester United and more than held his own, but only injuries hampered his progress somewhat after that. He has since shone on loan with Stuttgart, and I firmly agree that we will rue letting him go without giving him a fair chance to prove his worth for our first-team side.
Patrick
According to all of you, Arsenal will regret letting go of all the youngsters they’ve lost.
Why is it so hard for you to come to terms with the fact that not every youngster will make it at Arsenal and some will always have their best careers elsewhere?
If Arsenal let go of Nketiah this January and he finds his mojo and becomes the player we all know, you’re still going to blame the club isn’t it?
” According to all of you ”
A sweeping statement if ever I read one.
Players eventually find a home for their talents or perhaps more realistically for their lack of talent. Mavropanos has found a home for his limitations at mid/lower Bundesliga team Stuttgart. Ozil Mustafi Socritis Bellerin Willian have found retirement homes and Kolasinac and Elneny will join them in the rest homes in January. Mari Cedric Chambers Holding Torreira Lacazette Auba will also be seeking retirement village life shortly. Guendouzie and Saliba seem to have found a home for their effervescent personalities at OM. The English quota brigade like Niles, Nketiah + Nelson can milk their HG status with out getting overly energetic. Once your on the gravy train it’s just a matter of riding the wave for as long as you can.