Arsenal will regret losing 23 year-old that ‘can produce magic’

Konstantinos Mavropanos is setting the Bundesliga alight on loan with VFB Stuttgart, and Arsenal will regret their error in allowing him to leave.

The defender returned to the Bundesliga this term on loan with an obligation to buy, with the only stipulation blocking his transfer being if his current side were relegated from the top tier of German football, a scenario which is unlikely but not impossible.

With Arsenal powerless to stop his departure after agreeing such an agreement, the Bundesliga website is already describing Mavropanos as ‘one that got away’ from the Gunners, with the Greek international proving to be amongst the best players of the division so far this term.

The 23 year-old has the highest win percentage of tackles made in the German top tier, is the joint-top scoring defender with some special goals of late and is ranked inside the top 12 fastest in the division also.

He is also reaping praise from his manager of late also, with manager Pellegrino Matarazzo recently stating(as quoted at Bundesliga.com): “He always shows in training that he can produce magic. He’s got heart, energy and determination. We need guys like him.”

He also added: “He’s our gladiator – a monster in terms of physique,”

Arsenal still have their own wealth of talents in defence, with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes currently our first-team options at centre-back, while William Saliba and Daniel Ballard continue to impressively evolve on loan with Marseille and Millwall respectively, but I can’t help but believe Mavropanos is the one who is most ready for a first-team role in the Premier League.

When he was 20 years-old, he made his debut for us against Manchester United and more than held his own, but only injuries hampered his progress somewhat after that. He has since shone on loan with Stuttgart, and I firmly agree that we will rue letting him go without giving him a fair chance to prove his worth for our first-team side.

Patrick