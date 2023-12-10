Arsenal will reject every loan offer for fringe defender

The future of Jakub Kiwior will remain the subject of speculation until the end of the January transfer window as clubs persist in their efforts to sign him.

AC Milan and other Italian clubs, in particular, believe that Kiwior is too talented to spend so much time on the bench at Arsenal. Despite joining the Gunners a year ago, he has struggled to secure regular playing time, a situation that might change if he decides to leave.

Having performed well in Serie A, Italian top-flight clubs are eager to add him to their squads while the opportunity arises. However, Arsenal considers him a key squad member and is unwilling to sell him in the next month. The Gunners are keen on ensuring that he stays with them and does not leave before the end of the current term.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal will not permit him to leave on loan in January, contrary to the idea entertained by most of his suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Kiwior in January makes no sense and we have to show that we are one of the top clubs in the country by keeping the players we need.

In the summer, we might consider offers for his signature when we sign a replacement, but it makes no sense in January.

