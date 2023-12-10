Arsenal will reject every loan offer for fringe defender

The future of Jakub Kiwior will remain the subject of speculation until the end of the January transfer window as clubs persist in their efforts to sign him.
AC Milan and other Italian clubs, in particular, believe that Kiwior is too talented to spend so much time on the bench at Arsenal. Despite joining the Gunners a year ago, he has struggled to secure regular playing time, a situation that might change if he decides to leave.
Having performed well in Serie A, Italian top-flight clubs are eager to add him to their squads while the opportunity arises. However, Arsenal considers him a key squad member and is unwilling to sell him in the next month. The Gunners are keen on ensuring that he stays with them and does not leave before the end of the current term.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal will not permit him to leave on loan in January, contrary to the idea entertained by most of his suitors.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Losing Kiwior in January makes no sense and we have to show that we are one of the top clubs in the country by keeping the players we need.
In the summer, we might consider offers for his signature when we sign a replacement, but it makes no sense in January.
If there was ever a game to play Kwior at left back it was surely against high flying Villa for whom Bailey was electric on the right wing against Man City.The fact that Bailey ran off Zinchenko with ease to create the goal was not surprising as the Ukranian is a liability in defence.As a midfielder he is a natural intelligent ball player who can open up defences with his astute passing but if Arteta persists with him in his inverted role we shall continue to leak goals down our left defence.
You and I have said this for so long Grandad, it’s getting boring to point it out!!
As for the spuds not being title contenders, anyone watching how they are putting Newcastle to the sword?!
YES Ken I have just finished watching.
I also note how just prior to this they lost four and drew one out of five Prem games,so I rest my case,Your Honour!
But its OK to disagree , so I would just add this: “Don’t panic Captain Ken”!
Yes Ken, hate to admit but they are the best attacking team in the Premier League at present and could have scored 10. The only redeeming fact is they will always be spursie .
“Fringe”, as in fringe defender.
An often misused word that means different things to certain headline writers than it does to those who prefer the English dictionary definition. I would call a still too talented young player almost ready but not quite yet, to be a fringe player.
But a player such as Kiwior, who has played a number of key times and who is an important and valuable member of our squad, cannot possibly, in TRUTH, be regarded as a fringe player.
He could be called a lesser used player, but that phrase too, does NOT mean “fringe”!
The grammar police are out in force tonight
Or , as I would instead descibe mysewlf, one of the few JA posters who is keen to properly understand exactly what every poster truly means , by using English correctly (as understood as one of the worlds most spoken languages).
It is a massive help in disarming unnecessary misunderstandings., misunderstandings though being meat and drink to YOU PAT who need constant arguing to feed your ever hungry site.
I have long thought that JA would be far better value if more people could understand, even themselves, the correct meaning of what they actually write.
It helps both poster and those who read posts to get an ACCURATE PICTURE OF WHAT IS MEANT.
I understand that bothers you from your perspective , for the reason I gave.
Pretty impressive Ken but Romero ought to have been sent off for a nasty foul on Wilson.The guy is a red card candidate in every match, he is virtually out of control..Interesting to see a right footed player on the right wing for Spurs.Perhaps it might catch on?
I wouldn’t hold your breathe Grandad and Ken!
Agree about the ref and his funked red card. Though as ever, he waited til his “master the VAR official”(also known as God Almighty)told him he could continue refereeeing by upholding his original decision.
Thr Stockley Park booth of course being where God Almighty himself lives!
Being ubiquitous of course, God lives in Stockley Park WHENEVER ALL CLUBS PLAY!
Exactly Grandad, Romero is a hot headed thug and also I suggested in an earlier thread that it would be novel to play right and left footed wingers in their natural (well in my day anyway) positions. I sincerely hope it does catch on as crosses and pull backs from the by line are the hardest to defend.
This year’s EPL champions could be a team you didn’t expect.
Top teams are underperforming.
We could see a surprise team like how liecester city won it.
Care to have the courage of convictions and mention a name or names then?
Otherwise you cannot expect thinkers to take your vague post seriously!
I tend to agree that at present the league is much more open this year. Each week sees a different team in contention, dropping back and then doing a fast forward again.
Whether or not a surprise team wins through, I’m not so sure. That said, apart from City, Liverpool and Chelsea, the last time there was a surprise was when Ranieri and Leicester were crowned…. And what a party that was! Arsenal would be considered a surprise package as we haven’t won in 20 odd years either